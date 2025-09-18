Macrons Will Provide ‘Scientific Evidence’ Brigette Is a Woman

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will present photos and scientific expert evidence in their U.S. libel case against Candace Owens to debunk a conspiracy that she was born male.

The move—laid out by the VIP couple’s attorney Tom Clare on Thursday—comes as the Macrons press a defamation suit in Delaware Superior Court against Owens, accusing her of monetizing a lie that Brigitte, 72, was “born male.”

Clare revealed the plan on BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast, stressing the toll of the claims while previewing the proof they intend to submit.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron (center) on political duty. Pool/Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

“Expert testimony will come out that will be scientific in nature,” he said, as reported by the BBC, adding the Macrons are prepared to show “both generically and specifically” that the allegations are false.

He called the ordeal “incredibly upsetting” for Mrs. Macron and “a distraction” for the French president. “I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game.

“But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country.”

Clare also said the couple is ready to go public with intimate proof if necessary. “It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”

He indicated that family photographs—“including images of Brigitte during her pregnancies and with her children”—would be presented in court.

Owens, who said in March 2024 she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the case, has doubled down via an eight-part podcast, Becoming Brigitte.

This is verifiably false. She isn’t suing me for saying she’s a man.

She has never sued anyone ever for saying she’s a dude. Because she is one. https://t.co/SFcidIaOBz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 18, 2025

Mitchell Jackson, spokesperson for Owens, pointed to her reaction on X, in which she said on Thursday, “This is verifiably false.”

The Macrons’ 219-page complaint argues Owens “disregarded all credible evidence” and platformed conspiracy theorists. It seeks punitive damages and a jury trial.

In mid-September, Owens’ legal team moved to dismiss, arguing Delaware lacks personal jurisdiction over her and—alternatively—that the case should be tossed on statute-of-limitations and forum-non-conveniens grounds.

The U.S. action follows parallel litigation in France stemming from a 2021 YouTube rumor mill. Brigitte and her brother initially won a defamation case there, which an appeals court later overturned on free-expression grounds. The matter is now before France’s high court.

In August, Macron framed the legal push as a matter of personal honor and used the case against Owens to criticize Donald Trump.

Candace Owens pushes the conspiracy theory about Brigitte Macron, in the face of all evidence to the contrary. Jason Davis/Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire

The French president, 47, told Paris Match that the lawsuit was about truth, not censorship: “It is not freedom of speech to want to prevent the truth from being restored.

“Those who talk about this supposed freedom of speech are the people who ban journalists from the Oval Office. I don’t accept that.”