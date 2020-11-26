CHEAT SHEET
Macy’s Calls Black Sorority in Parade ‘Diverse Dance Group’
Zeta Phi Beta is one of the country’s oldest Black sororities, which was founded at Howard University in 1920. So people were not thrilled to see Macy’s refer to the sorority’s Centennial Steppers, performing for the Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a generic “diverse dance group” in a tweet, USA Today reported. “Zeta Phi Beta Steppers are not a ‘diverse dance group,’” Twitter used @Boeing74 wrote. ”They are a 100 yr old sorority that has focused on social causes. Stepping is a tradition that dates back to the 1900s when slaves used this form of dance as way to communicate.” Macy’s deleted the tweet.