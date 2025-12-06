‘Mad Men’ Actor Reveals He Smoked PCP in Jail
Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin, 74, has revealed he smoked phencyclidine (PCP) while in jail over 50 years ago. The actor said he was “forced” to take the hallucinogenic drug in 1970. “In jail, I was forced to smoke PCP,” he told his wife Lisa Rinna, 62, on a Friday episode of their podcast, “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband.” He continued, “I was so stoned because [an inmate] forced me to take three or four hits of it and I was completely messed up after I had that.” He explained his stint in jail was due to being caught transporting 25 pills for members of his fraternity at Berkeley. Hamlin said that his frat brother told him to take the pills to a chapter at USC to use “for their exams.” He explained, “So I take them down and they didn’t want the pills.” But he tried to stow it in his “guitar case” to take it back on a plane, which led to his arrest. Then, while in jail, an inmate persistently asked him to take a hit of a joint, and he eventually tried it — not realizing it was tobacco “soaked in PCP.”