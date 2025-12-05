January Jones, who played Betty Draper in Mad Men, has revealed that she struggles with a health condition called misophonia—and not everyone in her family has been supportive. “I’d like to talk about something that I’ve been struggling with my whole life, which is called misophonia. And it’s gotten progressively worse over the years,” the Emmy-nominated actress said in a Dec. 4 video posted on Instagram. Misophonia is a neurological disability that causes intense emotional pain and anxiety after hearing certain noises. Jones said her brother-in-law, who is otherwise a “really nice guy,” has seemed to mock her struggles with the condition. “I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips. Just all the time, he eats chips,” she said. “I have talked to him about this many times and he seems to think it’s funny to eat chips around me now, because it’s an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do. I just think it’s really unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him.” She continued, “So what I didn’t do today, was record this video inside a prison. Because I - I mean I’ve imagined many ways to do it, too. But I haven’t. I didn’t. Not yet,” she jokingly added, with a small laugh. She then revealed it’s her brother-in-law’s birthday and wished him a happy birthday with “a f--- load of chips.”

