‘Mad Men’ Star Robert Morse Is Dead at 90
CURTAIN CALL
Robert Morse, a longtime New York City theater and screen actor who gained wide recognition with his role on the AMC drama Mad Men, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 90, his agent confirmed. Throughout a career that spanned six decades, Morse made appearances in dozens of television programs, films and theatrical productions, but his breakout moment came when he starred in the 1961 Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Morse won a Tony award for his work in Business, as well as for the 1989 one man show Tru, a play based on the works of author Truman Capote. As Bertram Cooper, the eccentric and mercurial steward of Mad Men’s Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency, Morse radiated paternal benevolence and wry wit, and the actor went on to be nominated for five Emmys for his performance.