    Madagascar Measles Epidemic Kills More Than 1,200 People

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    More than 1,200 people have died due to a measles epidemic on the island nation of Madagascar, where more than 115,000 cases of measles have been reported this year. Just 58 percent of the population has access to vaccines against the infectious disease. Unlike in cities in the United States where rising rates of measles are due to anti-vaxx misinformation, children in Madagascar are dying from measles due to a lack of resources, extreme poverty and a shortage of vaccines.

