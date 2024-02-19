‘Madame Web’ Box-Office Flop Ends Plan for Spinoff Franchise
CAUGHT IN THE WEB
The critical and commercial failure of Madame Web has effectively killed any chance of Sony following through with plans for a new franchise led by the film’s stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. The Spider-Man spinoff flick opened to disappointing box office numbers, disastrous reviews, and a cringe-inducing press tour—an overall flop that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, means Sony will not pursue an ongoing franchise continuation of the project. The movie “set up a future [with] a team of Spider-Women under the guiding eye of Johnson’s Cassie Webb,” THR explained. “Now that’s not going to happen.” One “industry veteran” told the entertainment outlet that “We’re not going to see another Madame Web movie for another decade-plus.” The Madame Web failure is the latest example of what fans and experts alike have branded “superhero fatigue” at the box office.