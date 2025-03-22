Media

Maddow Mocks Musk’s History of Bad Predictions

SCHADENFREUDE

The MSNBC host chuckled as she went through all of the billionaire’s failed promises.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandTrump’s Social Security Head Doubles Down on Threat to Shutter Administration
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrump Aides Panic at Social Security Boss’ Shutdown Threat
Gabriel Arana
MediaDana Carvey Fine-Tunes His Elon Musk Impression for Bill Maher
Jennifer M. Wood
U.S. NewsViral ‘Hot Mugshot’ Student Reveals Parents’ Reaction to Her Arrest
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsKristi Noem Takes Bizarre Revenge on Canadians at Library She Used as a Stunt
Liam Archacki