    Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Skillet From Made In

    GIFT PICK

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Made In

    If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

    WHAT IT IS

    Carbon Steel Frying Pan. We all became excellent cooks this year (well, some of us at least), so why not gift your favorite chef a Michelin-star worthy pan? This carbon steel skillet boasts the best of both worlds, offering the lightweight qualities of stainless steel and the non-stick properties of cast iron. Plus, you can even have the handle engraved with their name.

    Carbon Steel Frying Pan

    Buy at Made In Cookware$89

    WHO TO GIFT IT TO

    Your favorite chef. Your favorite aspiring chef. Your loved one who needs something to beat you over the head with.

