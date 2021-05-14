This Pizza Steel From Made In Is the Best of Any I’ve Tried

Scouting Report: If you’re not planning on splurging on a pizza oven, this is your next best option. It’s lightweight but will create a brick-oven like crust in your convection oven alone.

Making pizza at home is one of my favorite things to do, and one thing I love about it is there are so many different ways to do it. I’ve tried pizza ovens. I’ve tested out my fair share of pizza steels. I’ve even made pizza in a cast iron skillet—yum! But when my favorite cookware company, Made In, the makers of our favorite pan, told me they were making a pizza steel out of their carbon steel material, I knew I had to give it a shot.

Pizza Steel Buy at Made In Cookware $ 49

Unlike any other pizza stone or steel out there, this one is incredibly lightweight. A lot of other pizza stones are heavy so they can get to higher temperatures, but thanks to being made of Carbon Steel, this one can still reach ridiculously high temperatures without the added weight. You might leap to the conclusion that this makes it feel flimsy, but in fact, it’s incredibly sturdy regardless. This one also has perforations on it (86 to exact) which allow for airflow through the bottom of the crust. This might not seem important, but when putting it in the oven, it allows for great leoparding of the crust, like one you might see on a brick oven made pizza. What I also love about the lightweight steel is that it can go on the grill, too. While this might not create the best pizza, it creates a damn good one, and it’s pretty fun if you’re hanging out with friends in your backyard.

To test out the steel, I grabbed some dough from Joe’s Pizza down the street and got my toppings assembled. I put the steel in the oven, heated it to the highest temp it could go and slid my handmade pizza onto it. After a few minutes, my pizza was perfectly cooked, doughy and lightweight yet with a firm, delicious crust. I’m not going to say it was better than Joe’s, but it was pretty close. Let’s just say, there’s going to be a lot more pizza making going on in my home for the rest of the year.

