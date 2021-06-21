Made In Is Giving Everyone Restaurant Prices This Week Only

Made In makes some of the best cookware in my opinion. From their Carbon Steel Skillet we love, to their bakeware, the brand is a cut above the rest when it comes to cookware. This week, they are giving everyone restaurant level prices—meaning that the prices restaurants pay when they buy in bulk will be given to everyone. We couldn’t be more excited and to help celebrate, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces that are on sale now.

Carbon Steel Frying Pan: Made In’s carbon steel skillet is the best of both worlds—cast iron and nonstick. Once you get this seasoned, it will be the only pan you use in your kitchen. Trust me, I’ve been there.

5 Piece Knife Set: Made In is famous for their knives and we love them too. This set includes a chef’s knife, a Santoku knife, a Nakiri knife perfect for veggies, a serrated knife, and a paring knife. There won’t be a thing you won’t be able to slice and dice up in no time.

Non Stick Frying Pan: If carbon steel isn’t your thing, their nonstick pan is also on sale. It’s perfect for eggs, fish, whatever you want, and it comes in three different sizes, too.

The Bakeware Set: This bakeware set changed my relationship with baking and it might change yours, too. It’s made of porcelain and is shockingly easy to clean, plus it looks chic and stylish in the kitchen.

