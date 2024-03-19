Made In Partnered With Food Writer Khushbu Shah to Create a South Asian-Inspired Cookware Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve ever dreamed of creating delicious dosas, curry, and other South Asian and Indian-centric dishes in your kitchen, there’s a culinary collaboration you won’t want to miss. Celebrity chef-loved cookware brand Made In has joined forces with award-winning food writer and former Food & Wine restaurant editor Khushbu Shah to develop a three-piece collection (which is already selling out!) essential for crafting fragrant, flavorful South Asian dishes.

Shah, who is both the youngest and the first person of color to hold the restaurant editor position at Food & Wine, grew up with iterations of these cookware pieces in her home, but has struggled to find them readily available in American supply stores; hence, the inspiration behind this creative collaboration.

“I grew up cooking with these pieces of cookware and have always found it shocking that they are harder to come by in general kitchen supply stores in the U.S.,” Shah said in a press release. “I was already a fan of Made In’s products and was proud to help guide the development and creation of these pieces as both a cook and an Indian-American woman.”

Named the Amrikan Collection in celebration of Shah’s soon-to-be-released book of the same name, the three-piece release features a stainless-clad kadai, a carbon steel tawa, and a masala dabba.

Whether you want to whip up decadent Indian cuisine like tikka masala or are just in need of a cookware refresh, you won’t want to miss the Made In Amrikan Collection. Shop the two pieces that are still in stock below.

Carbon Steel Tawa An absolute necessity for crafting crispy, carby creations, such as crepes, dosas, parathas—heck, even tortillas—this 10-inch, non-stick pan will have you flipping flatbreads like a pro in no time. Buy At Made In Cookware $ 89 Free Shipping

Stainless Steel Masala Dabba Spice storage never looked—or smelled—so good. This masala dabba features a single large lid, one steel spoon, and seven storage bowls to hold and keep fresh your most commonly used spices, like turmeric, garam masala, cumin, coriander, and more. Buy At Made In Cookware $ 79

