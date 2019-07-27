CHEAT SHEET
Upgrade or Replace Your Essential Cutlery Right Now With 22% Off Made In’s Top-Rated 3-Piece Knife Set
We at Scouted have already gushed over and agree that it’s worth investing in Made In’s Carbon Steel Cookware. And now the brand is running a sale on its 100% French-made cutlery — and throwing in a stylish cutting board, to boot. The extremely highly-rated set can boast that of its 160 reviews, 156 of them provided 5 stars. The Made In 3-Piece Knife Set comes with an 8-inch chef’s knife, a serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. Each of them is treated with nitrogen, which is designed to strengthen the blade and lock in longevity. The fully forged knives are also tested at a 58-60 Rockwell hardness score, which for us plain folk is translated as “very hard steel,” my nickname in high school (kidding). Made In gives you 45 days to try its knives risk-free and shipping, returning, or exchanging is all on the house. For a kitchen upgrade worth your investment and on sale, this is the chance you’ve been waiting for. | Get it at Made In >
