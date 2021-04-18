Even After Brownies, My Favorite Bakeware Remained Unstained

Scouting Report: This bakeware set isn’t just beautiful, it’s sturdy, and has the potential to last a lifetime.

I’ve been baking a lot more recently, and so when I found out that one of my favorite cookware companies and makers of my favorite skillet, Made In, was coming out with a new bakeware set, I was excited as can be. Now that I’ve tried it, I’m here to say the only issue is if you get these pieces, you’ll want to use them every single day.

The Porcelain Bakeware Set Buy at Made In Cookware $ 189

When I first got the set in the mail, I was blinded. The set is so white, thanks to its porcelain design, made from a 202-year old recipe, and features a red or white trim that is a beautiful touch. But I thought, there’s no way this will stay this white. Low and behold, after baking brownies, potatoes gratin, and even a cassoulet in these, they are fairly easy to clean and maintain their color beautifully. The pieces are safe in the oven up to 650 degrees, and are dishwasher safe, although I’ve found soaking and scrubbing gets the trick done in no time.

The set comes with three pieces, a rectangular, oval, and square dish, which are also sold separately. But I couldn’t pick one above the other if I tried. The rectangular dish is excellent for meats or large vegetable bakes, whereas the square one is excellent for desserts. The oval one, I haven’t cooked with, but it does make for an excellent serving dish or even a bread bowl in a pinch.

In short, these are my new favorite additions to my kitchen, and I don’t see myself parting with them anytime soon. They’re like my Le Creuset Dutch Oven; I’ll probably pass them down to my grandchildren one day.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.