Madeleine McCann Investigation Set to Receive More Cash: Report
SEARCH GOES ON
Scotland Yard cops working on the search for Madeleine McCann are in line to receive a major funding boost for their investigation, according to a report. Around $16 million has been spent so far on Operation Grange—the British authorities’ probe to find McCann, who disappeared at just 3 years old while on vacation with her parents in Portugal in 2007. On Monday, a report in The Sun claimed another $370,000 worth of funding for the investigation has been approved to keep the search alive. “This is excellent news. Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry will be delighted,” a source close to the investigation told the tabloid. “It gives fresh hope.” Last month, a Polish woman claimed to be Madeleine McCann and arranged to prove her assertions with a DNA test.