Woman Claiming to Be Madeleine McCann Proved Wrong by DNA Test
SEARCH GOES ON
A DNA test has proved that a woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished in 2007, is wrong, according to a report. In February, 21-year-old Julia Wendell claimed she was McCann and noted physical similarities between her and the child who went missing on vacation with her parents in Portugal 16 years ago. A friend close to McCann’s family told the Daily Beast the missing child’s parents might follow up on the DNA test, but now Wendell’s caretaker and private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson says the results show Wendell isn’t the answer McCann’s parents have been looking for. “She is absolutely 100 per cent from Poland,” Johansson said. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”