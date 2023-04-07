Hundreds of Volunteers Search for Missing Minnesota Mom

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KARE11
More than 1,800 volunteers joined a search on Friday for missing Minnesota mom Madeline Kingsbury, who has been missing since March 31. Scott Jonsgaard, a volunteer firefighter, was among those who helped canvass remote areas of Fillmore and Winona counties. “I got three daughters myself, so I’d hate to see anything like this happen and I’d hope people would come out and help us,” he told KARE11. Kingsbury, 26, was last seen dropping her children at daycare with her partner—who said he went to work and returned home to find her gone.