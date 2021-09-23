Tourist Busted With Fake ‘Maderna’ Vax Card Has Now Skipped Out on Court
WANTED
Out of the frying pan, into the Pfizer. The 24-year-old Illinois woman who allegedly attempted to use a fraudulent vaccine card to visit Hawaii is wanted for failing to appear for a Zoom court hearing Wednesday. Chloe Mrozak, who was caught after immigration authorities spotted that she had misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna,” is now the subject of a $500 warrant for her arrest. She had uploaded the fake document in an attempt to dodge Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, but was arrested at the airport. She was released without bail on two counts of violating state emergency rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is unclear who currently represents Mrozak; she reportedly hung up on an Associated Press reporter who asked her to comment on Wednesday’s events.