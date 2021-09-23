CHEAT SHEET
    Tourist Busted With Fake 'Maderna' Vax Card Has Now Skipped Out on Court

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Hawaii Department of Public Safety

    Out of the frying pan, into the Pfizer. The 24-year-old Illinois woman who allegedly attempted to use a fraudulent vaccine card to visit Hawaii is wanted for failing to appear for a Zoom court hearing Wednesday. Chloe Mrozak, who was caught after immigration authorities spotted that she had misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna,” is now the subject of a $500 warrant for her arrest. She had uploaded the fake document in an attempt to dodge Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, but was arrested at the airport. She was released without bail on two counts of violating state emergency rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is unclear who currently represents Mrozak; she reportedly hung up on an Associated Press reporter who asked her to comment on Wednesday’s events.

