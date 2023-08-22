The Madewell x Ford Collab Will Get Your Engines Revving
PEDAL TO THE METAL
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ford Motors is as quintessential an American brand as Coca-Cola, but Ford’s really been having a moment in the style space lately thanks to blockbuster collaborations with Dickies and actress Sydney Sweeney. Well, Ford appears to be continuing its momentum in the apparel sphere. Ford recently partnered with the iconic denim brand, Madewell to launch a men’s capsule collection. A growing name in the denim game, Madewell is a personal favorite of Scouted for its premium quality and accessible price points—not to mention the styles and fit are incredible. This new collaboration is a sartorial ode to Ford’s rich American history and the pieces are inspired by the ’70s Ford Bronco Racers. I mean, how cool is that?!
Madewell and Ford’s collaboration brings back classic styles of the denim-wearing-badassery that we all envision when we think of Bronco Racers. Available now, the men’s collection features seven pieces, including jeans, a vintage-inspired denim jacket, a work shirt, two graphic tees, a slick trucker hat, and some smaller accessories, ranging in price from $19-$145.
Madewell x Ford
