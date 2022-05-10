Madewell Just Marked Down Its Most Popular Men’s Summer Items for 20% Off
MEN’S ITEMS… MADE WELL
As summer starts getting closer, getting ahead of the heat with the right outfits can make all the difference this year—especially since we’ll actually be able to hang out with people and travel again for the first time in a couple of years. Madewell has a number of discounted men’s items to choose from including shorts, tees, tanks and more that are perfectly designed to keep you stylish and prepped for the weather. Right now on Madewell’s website, you can buy a number of men’s summer items for 20 percent off using the code WARMUP.
This includes several popular options such as the (Re)sourced Everywear Shorts and the Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Pocket Tee. I feel like nearly every summer I end up wearing the same five t-shirts and shorts combinations for the entire season, but not this year. Madewell’s line of summer clothing items are designed to fit comfortably and are made with breathable designs, so make sure to pick them up now before the sale ends.
Madewell Summer Faves Sale
Use code WARMUP for 20% off
