This Raincoat Makes Me Excited For Rainy Spring Days
SINGING IN THE RAIN
Spring is—thank goodness—almost here, and with inevitable rainy days around the corner, a great raincoat is a must. Someone once said that life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain. I don’t think they meant that literally, but Madewell’s Rainfall Anorak Raincoat sure does put a spring in my step on a stormy day.
Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat
While the anorak design is a classic and functional look (I loved Inspector Gadget growing up, but I don’t necessarily want to look like him) Madewell’s updates to the coat like the A-line shape and oversized fit appealed to me as a more modern interpretation of a timeless design. The jacket itself is lightweight and breathable, but the material is thick and sturdy enough to feel secure against rain and wind. It’s refreshingly fun to wear while also being something that I would still be taken seriously in as an adult. But perhaps the Rainfall Anorak Raincoat’s most functional feature is that it doesn’t have to be rainy to wear it out. With a flattering drawstring waist and copper snaps, this coat also serves as a sophisticated jacket for chilly mornings and windy days.
Just because something is essential doesn’t mean it can’t also be delightful. This raincoat serves as a switch hitter, keeping you dry and keeping rainy day blues at bay.
