25-Year-Old MAGA Candidate Tweets of N.C. House Seat Win: ‘Cry More, Lib’
NYAH, NYAH, NYAH
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old rising GOP star, has won the election for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. He defeated Democratic candidate Moe Davis. Just minutes after the AP called the race, Cawthorn tweeted, “Cry more, lib.” Cawthorn, a first-time political candidate, spoke on the third day of the 2020 Republican National Convention after defeating President Donald Trump’s pick for the House seat, Lynda Bennett, in June. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows once occupied the seat, and Cawthorn worked in his office as an aide. During the campaign, Cawthorn was criticized for posting pictures on his Instagram of himself at Hitler’s retreat, which he called a “bucket-list” trip.