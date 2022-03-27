Madison Cawthorn Casually Claims He’s Been Invited to Orgies and Seen Lawmakers Do Coke
PICS OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) seems to fancy himself as a real-life Frank Underwood, telling Warrior Poet Society host John Lovell that the Washington, D.C. he has gotten to know as a member of Congress is a real-life House of Cards. When Lovall asked if the show was more fact or fiction, Cawthorn said it was a “really well-done show” and that he’s had his own similar experiences with “the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington.” “Being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70, and I look at all these people—a lot of them I’ve looked up to all my life, always paid attention to politics—then all of a sudden you get invited to ‘hey, we’re gonna have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come,’” Cawthorn claimed. “Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy.” Cawthorn also claimed that lawmakers have done cocaine in front of him. He provided no evidence, no names, and no denials of his own participation.