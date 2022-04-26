CHEAT SHEET
Madison Cawthorn Tries to Bring a Gun Through an Airport—Again
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and the law seem to have a complicated relationship. The freshman lawmaker was cited for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on City Property for carrying a gun through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, according to WSOC. The 9-millimeter handgun—which was loaded—was discovered at a TSA checkpoint, though the agency declined to say who it was that had the weapon. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it took possession of Cawthorn’s firearm. If this case mirrors Cawthorn’s February 2021 episode with a gun at the airport, he could escape charges again. The sometimes-women’s-lingerie—wearing congressman has not publicly commented on the incident.