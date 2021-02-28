Madison Cawthorn’s Ex-Best Friend Says He Lied About the Car Accident that Left Him Wheelchair-Bound
TAR HEEL
The onetime best friend of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said the congressman lied about certain details regarding the car accident that left him wheelchair-bound. While Cawthorn had told his audience in a 2017 speech that Bradley Ledford “left me in a car to die in a fiery tomb,” Ledford—speaking publicly about the crash for the first time—told The Washington Post that he pulled Cawthorn from the wreckage, a statement that appears to be corroborated by the two men’s depositions in the case. “It hurt very badly that he would say something as false as that. That is not at all what happened,” Ledford said. “I pulled him out of the car the second that I was able to get out of the car.” Cawthorn, the youngest member of the House in over half a century, has been accused by several women of sexual harassment and misconduct, as reported by the Post and BuzzFeed News over the weekend.