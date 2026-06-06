‘Madman’ Trump Flamed Over ICE Barbie’s Lasting Nightmare

The daughter of a Florida man tore into President Donald Trump and his Homeland Security goons after her father endured a long health ordeal at Alligator Alcatraz.

Arianne Betancourt, 33, fought for months to free her father, Justo, from the notorious Trump-backed immigration facility in South Florida. But even after securing her father’s release, Arianne is keeping Trump administration lackeys on the hook for the damage to her 55-year-old father’s health, which doctors said would take months to recover from.

“It was just a lot to take in immediately, just seeing how deteriorated his health became in six months of detention,” Arianne told the Daily Beast after her father’s release last month. “He went in with a list of medical issues, and he came back home with double, triple that.”

Arianne Betancourt, 33, campaigned vigorously for the release of her father Justo, 55, from Alligator Alcatraz. Jose Mejia

Alligator Alcatraz is the common nickname for the South Florida Detention Facility, an immigration detention center located at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, United States. It opened in July 2025, with a ceremony attended by Trump and then Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Noem has since been booted from her post, but Arianne says swapping her out for Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin changes nothing.

“It’s like a small win,” she said of Noem’s firing. “I mean, Kristi Noem is just one small part of a much bigger issue. It doesn’t fix the issue. They change the mask, they change the avatar, but it’s still the same.”

Mullin, Arianne added, is just “the male Kristi Noem.”

Arianne regularly participates in vigils for Alligator Alcatraz detainees. Jose Mejia

“The people who are being placed in these positions currently are people that are, number one, not qualified for these positions. And number two, they’re just there because they are not leaders. They are following orders and just appeasing a madman.”

During his six months in detention, Justo was hospitalized several times, suffering strokes triggered by diabetic shock because he was denied insulin. By the time he came out of Alligator Alcatraz, the diabetic father of three had dropped 50 pounds. His speech was slurred, and he had lost mobility on one side of his body.

Justo, a Cuban-born Miami resident whose record includes decades-old drug convictions that he served time for, was thrown into Alligator Alcatraz after he was detained at a routine immigration check-in last October. Determined to get her father out, Arianne staged weekly vigils and worked with lawyers to file a habeas corpus petition.

Arianne’s vigorous campaigning for her father’s release caught the attention of national media—and even Trump himself.

Over the weekend, CNN aired an emotional segment about Justo’s detention that concluded with a tearful hug between father and daughter.

“Welcome home to Justo Betancourt, whose daughter, Arianne, fought very hard to free her father from Alligator Alcatraz,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post after the story aired. “Enjoy your Freedom together!!!”

President Donald Trump appeared moved by an emotional CNN segment on Betancourt's ordeal. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Arianne told The Miami Herald that she wasn’t sure whether Trump’s comments were a “compliment or a threat.”

“This is one of those ‘when hell freezes over’ moments,” she said. “The guy who’s been yelling ‘Deport them all’ this whole time is saying, ‘Oh, welcome home.’ Like, this is like a plot twist within a plot twist.”

Arianne said her father’s scars from his months-long ordeal aren’t just physical.

“He was scared of going to the hospital because he thought that the hospital had to notify ICE and he thought that he was in danger if he went to the hospital because they had placed an ankle monitor,” she said. “When the doctors were asking him about his medical history, he was ashamed of saying that he had been in Alligator Alcatraz for six months.”

Justo was one of many firsthand witnesses to the bleak living conditions at the 39-square-mile detention center in South Florida, which has housed some 20,000 immigrants since it was proudly established by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—with the full backing of the Trump administration—last summer.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was backed by the Trump administration in building Alligator Alcatraz. REUTERS

“The first 24 days, he would call every few days or whenever he could call, but he was shackled to a bed for 23 hours out of the day,” Arianne recalled. “From the medical end, they don’t care that the people are sick. They know people are sick in there, and they’re just making them sicker because it’s either you self-deport, or you’re gonna make yourself sicker and die.”

One former detainee described Alligator Alcatraz as “a copy of Guantánamo” to Amnesty International.

In a damning 61-page report, the human rights group documented “delays in intake procedures, overcrowding in temporary processing areas, inadequate and inaccessible medical care, alarming disciplinary practices including the use of prolonged solitary confinement, and challenges in access to legal representation and due process” at the facility.

The 39-square-mile facility is located in Ochopee, Florida. REUTERS

Amnesty International concluded that “people arbitrarily detained in Alligator Alcatraz are being held in inhuman and unsanitary conditions, including overflowing toilets with fecal matter seeping into where people are sleeping, limited access to showers, exposure to insects without protective measures, lights on 24 hours a day, poor quality food and water, and lack of privacy.”

The White House did not return a request for comment on this story. ICE referred the Daily Beast to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond.

The closure of Alligator Alcatraz was announced just days before Justo was released. Though the shutdown was initially scheduled for June, the Homeland Security Department told Gulf Coast News on Tuesday that “daily operations at Alligator Alcatraz continue as usual.”

Trump, DeSantis, and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the facility in July 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

On the gravelly roads just outside Alligator Alcatraz, Arianne is keeping the fight for immigrants alive. She continues to host vigils alongside relatives of detainees through The Workers Circle, a social justice nonprofit.

“I think what is happening now can never happen again,” she said. “I think that these stories need to be highlighted and be made an example of so that people understand the reality of what this immigration crackdown actually is.”

Justo joined his daughter in a vigil after his release from Alligator Alcatraz. Jose Mejia