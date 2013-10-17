Madonna Banned From Cinema

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at BBC
Somebody tell the Material Girl to get off her phone. At a screening of the much buzzed about Ten Years a Slave at the New York Film Festival, Madonna reportedly would not get off her phone, and when asked, she “hissed back ‘It’s for business. Enslaver!’” according to film critic Charles Taylor. As a result, the Alamo Drafthouse chain of theaters, which has a strict no texting policy, has banned Madonna from entry. Something must have pushed her over the, um, borderline.