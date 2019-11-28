CHEAT SHEET
Madonna Cancels Three Tour Dates Due to 'Overwhelming' Pain
Madonna has canceled three upcoming tour dates in Boston due to “overwhelming” physical pain. “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” she said in a statement released Wednesday. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.” The 61-year-old did not say what the specific ailment causing the pain was. Madonna is in the midst of a seven-month tour supporting her 14th studio album, Madame X, which was released in June. She was scheduled to perform in Boston on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2.