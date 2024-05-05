Madonna Draws Whopping 1.6 Million to Copacabana Beach for Free Concert
SHOWSTOPPER
An estimated 1.6 million people lit up Copacabana Beach in Brazil on Saturday night, transforming a free concert by Madonna into an all-out party—likely the third most-attended concert in history. Fans crowded the shore and several blocks near the famous Rio de Janiero beach, braving the heat to hear songs like “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer” by the 65-year-old pop icon. To accommodate the massive crowd, more than 3,000 police officers were stationed around the area, firefighters sprayed water at fans, and free drinking water was provided to keep concertgoers cool. (Heat safety was a heightened concern in Rio after a fan died of a heatstroke during a Taylor Swift concert months ago.) The city spent about $3.9 million to finance the event, with additional funding provided by private partners, and authorities estimate it could rake in as much as $60 million. “Rio, here we are, in the most beautiful place in the world, with the ocean, the mountains, Jesus,” Madonna told the crowd, referencing the Christ the Redeemer statue. “Magic.”