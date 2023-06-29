Madonna Home From Hospital After Management Team Feared for Her Life
RECOVERING
After a bacterial infection landed her in the ICU—and reportedly raised fears among her management team that she might not survive—Madonna is back home and doing well. TMZ reported that the queen of pop is expecting to make a full recovery from the infection, which resulted in her being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, according to manager Guy Oseary. Rosie O’Donnell, an old friend of the star, also shared an Instagram post hinting at her recovery. “shes feeling good 👍🏽 #madonna #love,” O’Donnell captioned the post, which features an old photo of the pair. The news of Madonna’s return home comes as reports emerged that her management team convened a crisis meeting on Sunday, worried she might not make it through, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Madonna’s children also rushed back to the U.S. to be with their mother, the Mail reported. It is unclear when Madonna’s much-anticipated tour, originally slated to begin on July 15, will kick off.