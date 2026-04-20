Madonna Offers Reward After Coachella Outfit Is Stolen
Madonna has revealed that the vintage clothes she wore for her surprise Coachella appearance have gone missing. “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well,” Madonna wrote in a Monday post on Instagram stories. The music legend donned the jacket, corset, and dress she wore during her 2006 Coachella debut for her performance during Sabrina Carpenter’s headline set on Friday. Sources told TMZ that the singer has filed a police report regarding the incident. The queen of pop is offering a reward to anyone who can find her vintage pieces. “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team,” Madonna wrote. Friday’s performance included the two pop icons performing Madonna’s hits “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer,” as well as music from her upcoming album, Confessions II. “It was such a thrill, and it’s a thrill to be back. It’s a full circle moment, you know? [It’s] very meaningful for me,” the 67-year-old said about the experience.