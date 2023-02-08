Madonna Slams ‘Ageism and Misogyny’ After Grammy Appearance Comments
‘BOW DOWN B*TCHES!’
Madonna has criticized people who commented on her appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The 64-year-old singer shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account on Tuesday night clapping back at those who focused how she looked as she introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith before they performed their song “Unholy.” “Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face,” Madonna wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard working and adventurous.” She signed off the post promising fans “many more years of subversive behavior,” adding: “Bow down bitches!”