Madonna Was Revived With Narcan After Suffering Septic Shock: Report
NEAR-DEATH
Madonna’s hospital scare last week was even scarier than first thought. RadarOnline.com reported Thursday that the pop icon had to be revived with Narcan to combat septic shock. The 64-year-old was rushed to the hospital on June 24 after she was found unresponsive in New York. She had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” her manager Guy Oseary said last week. That’s where she was reportedly revived with the Narcan and intubated for at least a night. While Narcan is typically used to reverse a drug overdose—there was no evidence of Madonna overdosing—its ability to rapidly raise a person’s blood pressure makes it a potentially effective treatment for septic shock. The medical scare led to Madonna’s “Celebration” tour being postponed after it was initially slated to start July 15.