Madonna’s Custody War

Read it at Times of London
Despite reports to the contrary, Madonna and Guy Ritchie haven’t settled everything yet, The Times of London reports. Sure, he didn’t file to get any of Madonna’s money, but what of the kids? Lourdes, 12, will continue to live with her mother in America, but the two boys, Rocco, 8, and David, 3, who was adopted from Malawi will divide their time between Britain and the U.S. However, Madonna and Ritchie can’t agree on where Rocco will go to school– Ritchie favors England while Madonna favors the US.