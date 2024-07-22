Madonna’s Son Wants Us to Know He Isn’t Actually Scavenging for Food
‘PLEASE STOP WORRYING’
Madonna’s son David Banda wants everyone to know he isn’t actually “scavenging” for food. The 18-year-old scion of the legendary singer had previously said on an Instagram Live he was finding it difficult to pay for food. Banda has moved out of his mom’s New York City home and is now teaching guitar lessons to make money, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. “It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging,” he reportedly said in the recent video to his 53,000 followers. “It’s fun to be young.” On Sunday, however, Banda took to his Instagram Story to clear the air: “I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving!” Banda also wrote that his famous mother “is very supportive of me.” “She has always been supportive of me,” he wrote, adding, “Please stop worrying, everything is good.”