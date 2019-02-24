Maduro Breaks Venezuela’s Diplomatic Relations With Colombia Over Aid Dispute
HAD ENOUGH
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he has severed diplomatic ties with Colombia Saturday, condemning the nation’s decision to help Venezuela’s opposition party bring humanitarian aid into his country. “Patience is exhausted, I can’t bare (sic) it anymore, we can’t keep putting up with Colombian territory being used for attacks against Venezuela,” Maduro said in a speech, Reuters reports. “For that reason, I have decided to break all political and diplomatic relations with Colombia’s fascist government.” Maduro added that the Colombian ambassador and staff had a day to leave the country. The announcement comes just hours after a skirmish near the border between the two nations, where the Venezuelan military fired tear gas at residents trying to bring in aid. Maduro has said that the aid is an attempt from the opposition party to weaken his already-fragile grip on the country.