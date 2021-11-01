CHEAT SHEET
MAGA Actor Kristy Swanson Hospitalized With COVID-19
Kristy Swanson, best known for playing the titular character in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Swanson, who has been a vocal Trump supporter and Fauci critic, tweeted that she’s battling COVID-related pneumonia and is now being treated with oxygen. She gave a few more details in later tweets: “Just [a] little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot.” In tweets, the actress has criticized vaccine and mask mandates.