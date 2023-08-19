MAGA Allies Demand DeSantis Apologize for Calling Trump Supporters ‘Listless Vessels’
‘FULL-BLOWN HILLARY’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked the wrath of Trump supporters after calling them “listless vessels” in a recent interview. In comments to a reporter for The Florida Standard, he said: “If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.” Asked about claims he is a “Republican in name only,” DeSantis responded, “You could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO.” While he has historically been reticent to criticize his biggest rival as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination, his latest remarks immediately incensed pockets of MAGA world. “DeSantis goes full-blown Hillary and call[s] MAGA supporters ‘Listless Vessels,” tweeted Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman, in reference to the “basket of deplorables” phrase used by Hillary Clinton in reference to Trump’s base during the 2016 election.