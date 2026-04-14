MAGA Allies Turn on Vance Over ‘Really Dumb’ Move

Right-wing populists in Europe are distancing themselves from MAGA, labeling JD Vance’s disastrous bid to get Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán reelected “really dumb.”

President Donald Trump has championed nationalist movements around the globe since his first election, particularly in Europe, but now the darling of Western populism is increasingly being treated as a black sheep.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, an immigration critic and nationalist with the New Flemish Alliance party, described Vance’s wasted visit to Hungary to boost the three-term authoritarian as a “really dumb campaign move.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken spoke out against MAGA's success in Europe. Tom Little/REUTERS

“The MAGAs should really stop campaigning internationally because everyone and everything they support loses the elections,” he said.

He wasn’t the only European nationalist Bloomberg spoke to.

One unnamed official from National Rally (formerly National Front)—France’s far-right party—said that while Orbán fatigue was likely the main reason for his ousting by Péter Magyar, the push from MAGA is unlikely to have helped. They also pointed to the economic anxiety being caused worldwide by the White House.

Meanwhile, Louis Aliot, National Rally’s vice president, told Bloomberg, “Everyone must defend their national interests, and our interests do not always align with those of the U.S.,” adding, “It’s also important to highlight our differences.”

Vance's visit to Hungary could hardly have had a less positive effect. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Vance’s trip to Europe has already stood out as a disaster amid a chastening week, which also saw him fail to reach an agreement with Iran for a peace deal in Pakistan.

His visit saw him stand next to Orbán and tell Hungarians he was there “to help him in this campaign cycle.”

He also received criticism for saying, “We want you to make a decision about your future with no outside forces pressuring you or telling you what to do. I’m not telling you exactly who to vote for but what I am telling you is that the bureaucrats in Brussels, those people should not be listened to.”

Louis Aliot said not everywhere's national interest was the same. Manon Cruz/REUTERS

That speech ended with Vance saying, “Go to the polls [on] the weekend, stand with Viktor Orbán, because he stands for you,” BBC reports.

During the trip, he also attacked the EU over “one of the worst examples of foreign election interference that I have ever seen or ever even read about... because they hate this guy,” adding his visit was partly to challenge the “interference that’s come from the bureaucracy in Brussels has been truly disgraceful.”

Vance has since told Fox News that Orbán is a “great guy” who did a “very good job,” adding he was “one of the few European leaders we’ve seen who’s been willing to stand up to the bureaucracy in Brussels,” BBC reports.

Trump didn't pick up the phone the first time his No. 2 tried to call him. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Vance also raised eyebrows when he tried to call Trump while on stage. He was sent to voicemail the first time, and then when the president did answer, the audio was hard to pick up.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Vance’s office for comment.