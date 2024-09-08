MAGA Turns on Trump for Admitting He’s an Election ‘Loser’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes may have once dined with former president Donald Trump but he has now turned on him for finally admitting that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

“He’s admitting… ‘I lost by a whisker’. So what was the point? What’s the point of any of it you lost in 2020? Seriously? What are we even doing anymore then? You’re a loser… you lost to Joe Biden, you deserve to be charged. If he admits that he lost, then that actually vindicates the… DOJ charge against him because the charge is that he knew he lost, but he lied to defraud the people. That’s the DOJ’s charge. So why did we do stop the steal?” Fuentes said.

“Why did anyone go to January 6th? Why is anyone sitting in jail? Why did anything bad happen to anybody? Why did everyone get censored? Why is everything bad that has happened to the people that are involved? Why did that need to happen? If you’re just going to walk it all back and say, ‘Oh, I lost.’ Well, it would’ve been good to know that before 1600 people got charged. It would've been good to know that before I had all my money frozen, put on no fly list, banned from everything, lost all banking and payment processing. It would’ve been good to know that.”

“He is, as they say, so close to getting it,” said The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy in reaction to Fuentes’ comments.

“Then what was all this for? Yes. That’s the question we’ve been asking for three years. Three!” said fellow co-host of The New Abnormal, Danielle Moodie. “Why did 1600 people go to jail? Been asking.”

“It’s almost like this is what happens to everyone who puts their faith in Donald Trump,” Levy said.

Plus! Yale Professor Jason Stanley, author of the bestselling novel How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, talks to Danielle Moodie about the upcoming election and the stark contrast between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

