MAGA Architect Turns on Trump to Team Up With Bernie

Liberal sweetheart Bernie Sanders and right-wing personality Steve Bannon are pairing up for a new advocacy project.

The progressive senator and the man said to be the mastermind behind MAGA have joined forces to push for more control over the rapidly advancing artificial intelligence industry. AI industry leaders have sounded the alarm, with some even saying it could end humanity.

Bannon and Sanders will both appear at the “Pro-Human Assembly” in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to advocate for curbing AI.

Sanders is teaming up with Steve Bannon to advocate for AI safeguards. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The event will also feature Hollywood stars including Ashley Judd and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, religious leaders, and childhood safety advocates.

“By centering our common humanity, we maintain a space grounded in trust and collaborative problem-solving to chart a pro-human future with AI,” the organizers wrote about the schedule.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

But the team-up between Sanders and Bannon highlights how the push for AI regulation has become more bipartisan, as both sides have raised concerns about the technology.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei warned about AI risks and called for the industry to slow the pace of development, prompting other industry leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, to agree. Some have even called for the federal government to regulate the industry because of these concerns.

AI industry leaders are sounding the alarm over the technology they created. Bhawika Chhabra/REUTERS

In Congress, a growing bipartisan push to regulate the industry is underway, as both Republicans and Democrats have voiced concerns.

Bannon said in a statement that “Oligarchs are finally being forced to admit they’ve lied from the beginning about the dangers of acceleration with zero guardrails—they’ve put the nation and mankind in jeopardy.”

Bannon, former advisor Trump, has been at odds with him at several times during his second term. POOL/REUTERS

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump completely rejected the growing warnings about artificial intelligence’s risk, as he has claimed industry leaders’ warnings are actually a “SICK conspiracy” that is perpetuated by “Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers.”

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump raged on Truth Social. “The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’—and we will continue to do so!”