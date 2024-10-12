MAGA Artist Behind Donald Trump Traffic Signs Is Revealed
UNMASKED
Internet sleuths have revealed the artist behind a slew of traffic signs featuring the shadow of the 45th president’s unmistakable profile view that cropped up in New York City last week. The unauthorized signs, whose yellow-diamond design would seem to symbolize a warning, were spotted across the city’s boroughs last week, and many wondered who was behind it. A since-deleted photo posted to Reddit showed a man, who users soon identified as outspoken Trump supporter and artist Scott LoBaido, using a ladder to hang one of the signs in Manhattan. LoBaido’s website markets him as a “Patriotic Artist,” and it sells prints of his works, many of which feature Donald Trump dramatically interposed into scenes from history. In one, he appears as Muhammad Ali, knocking out anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro. In another, he is holding up an American flag à la the iconic photo of U.S. Marines in Iwo Jima. LoBaido has repeatedly posted the signs to his Instagram, accompanied by denials that he is behind the stunt. “I don’t know who is doing this, but this is f---ing genius,” he said in one video. The Department of Transportation said it will remove the signs, but it is unclear if LoBaido will face punishment.