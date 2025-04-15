MAGA Billionaire Donates $250K to Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign

Jimmy Kimmel said that liberals “who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians” are a “big part” of why Donald Trump won the 2024 election. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Kimmel explained that he doesn’t “put limits” on what he can laugh at, and thinks that much of the outrage at jokes is often “completely manufactured.” “A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.” He added that there is “no black and white” when it comes to comedy and that “the line” is different for everyone. “I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he said. Kimmel also said another major reason he thinks Trump won is because he was “so much more famous” than Kamala Harris. “He is a celebrity. He is a star. He is the most famous person in the world. And it’s hard to compete with that,” he said. Kimmel has been very publicly critical of Trump over the years on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2024, Trump called Kimmel a “FOOL” and the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” on Truth Social after the comedian, who was hosting the event, tore into Trump’s scandals.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Jimmy Kimmel Knows Who to Blame for Trump’s WinSCAPEGOATThe late-night host says that much of the outrage people have is “completely manufactured.”
- 2Gene Hackman’s Mansion Was Infested With Disease-Ridden RatsHORROR SHOWThe late Hollywood star’s wife died from hantavirus, which is spread by rodent droppings and urine.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language ExpertWORD?Celebrate Promova’s sixth birthday with 50 percent off all of its subscription-based language learning plans.
- 3MAGA Billionaire Donates $250K to Andrew Cuomo’s CampaignRAKING IT INThe former governor has a considerable leg up over his more progressive rivals.
- 4WATCH: Wild Turkey Caught by Cops After Terrorizing PharmacyFOWL PLAYThe large bird had set up camp in the corner of the store in St. Joseph County, Indiana.
Shop with ScoutedKick Off Hiking Season With Merrell’s New Outdoor Shoe DropsA STEP ABOVEMerrell’s new Nova and Antora trail shoes are musts for any outdoor enthusiasts.
- 5Scaramucci Rips Trump Tariffs as ‘Stupidest’ Economic PolicyMONEY PROBLEMSTrump’s former spokesman accused the president of wanting to “end the global trading system.”
- 6Tourism Pullback and Boycotts Could Cost U.S. $90 BillionAVOIDING THE USAForeigners are avoiding the U.S. over concern and anger about Trump’s policies.
- 7Lego Exec Dies After Horrific Alpine Skiing AccidentOFF PISTEMichael Halbye was a close friend of the Danish royal family.
- 8‘Home Alone 2’ Director Wants Trump Cameo RemovedSEVEN SECONDS OF FAMEChris Columbus said the president bullied his way into the movie for a seven-second cameo.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
- 9TV Star Tied With Dem ‘Frontrunners’ in Shock New PollOPEN RACESen. Cory Booker has swiftly become a favorite among Democratic voters, a new poll suggests. But he’s not the only one.
- 10Jealous Pet-Sitter Jailed for Bomb Threat on Lover’s Cruise‘ALL MY FAULT’The 19-year-old’s email forced Carnival Corp. to check over 1,000 rooms after the ship departed Miami in January 2024.
The property of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico mansion in February, was infested with disease-spreading rats, The Daily Mail reported. The 95-year-old Hollywood star died days after his wife, 65, passed away from a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare condition spread by rodent droppings and urine. Hackman’s passing was caused by severe heart disease that was exacerbated by Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. The New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted a health assessment on the property a week after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 26. They determined that dead rodents and their nests discovered in eight detached outbuildings on the Hackman property effectively turned it into a breeding ground for hantavirus. Hantavirus is usually spread through contact with rodent excrement. They found droppings in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property. On top of this, inspectors uncovered live and dead rodents with nests in three more garages on the property. Two rodent-infested vehicles and numerous traps indicated that the rats may have been an ongoing issue.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.
MAGA Billionaire Donates $250K to Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign
MAGA loyalist Bill Ackman donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting ex-governor Andrew Cuomo’s run for New York mayor, according to a new campaign finance filing, Politico reported. The billionaire hedge fund manager’s contributions to Fix the City, the pro-Cuomo super PAC, helped it exceed $4.8 million in donations. Now the former governor has a considerable leg up over his more progressive rivals. A super PAC opposing Cuomo’s candidacy, New Yorkers for Better Leadership, reported only one qualifying contribution of $1,000 from climate tech investor Thomas O’Keefe. Other anti-Cuomo groups have raised relatively modest sums. New Yorkers for Lower Costs, backing democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, has raised $56,500, while the group “Don’t Rank Evil Andrew for Mayor” reported just $10,500 in major contributions. In contrast, Fix the City has attracted 71 large donors since early March, drawing strong support from the real estate and business communities and highlighting Cuomo’s strong appeal among wealthy donors as he leads early mayoral polls.
Indiana police received a panicked call requesting assistance at a pharmacy to deal with a massive wild turkey that was frightening customers. “We need animal control out here. [The turkey] is chasing the customers. It’s a really big turkey,” the caller told 911. A group of cops are seen on body cam footage tentatively entering the Martin’s pharmacy in St. Joseph County and eventually cornering the bird, with brave K9 Officer Kyle O’Konski opting to grab it by the legs and release it back into the wild. “Why don’t we just grab it?” he is heard saying, as his colleagues look slightly more apprehensive and stand well back as he takes control of the situation. “Props to all responding officers—especially K9 Officer O’Konski, who’s now certified in poultry negotiations,” St. Joseph’s County Police Department said on Facebook after the saga. “The turkey was peacefully escorted off the premises and released completely unharmed.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.
These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.
The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.
If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.
Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, is once again sounding the alarm on his former boss—this time over Trump’s trade policy. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Scaramucci slammed the president’s tariffs, calling them “the stupidest economic policy that the United States has ever come up with.” Scaramucci accused the president of wanting to “end the global trading system and weaken the US.” Since his stint in the White House, Scaramucci, the founder of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has become an outspoken critic of Trump, endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Speaking with the Financial Times, he said that Trump’s penchant for retribution has scared top banking and finance executives into silence, even as the administration’s whiplash rollout (and rollback) of its tariffs continues to rattle global markets. “They’re afraid of him... They don’t want to end up with any legal action against their bank or their family. And they’ve been told by their boards: keep your mouth shut,” Scaramucci said.
President Donald Trump’s policies could cost the U.S. economy $90 billion this year in lost tourism and export revenue, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Many foreign visitors are avoiding the U.S. over concerns about increased hostility at the border, including reports about European tourists being detained for weeks in U.S. immigration centers. Others are angry about Trump’s trade wars and his treatment of U.S. allies—particularly Canada—and are boycotting U.S. travel and products. Last month, international visits were down 10 percent compared to a year earlier, even though the U.S. was originally expecting to welcome a near record 77 million foreign visitors this year. Canadian flight reservations for the summer tourist season are down an incredible 70 percent after Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st American state. Some hotel groups are also reporting a 25 percent drop in bookings from European travelers. Almost $20 billion in retail spending from international visitors could be at risk.
One of the top bosses at Lego and a close friend of the Danish royal family has died in a skiing accident. Michael Halbye, 64, was skiing at an exclusive resort at Verbier in the Swiss Alps when he went off piste and sustained serious injuries in a freak accident. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from internal bleeding shortly after his arrival. Halbye was the deputy chairman of Kirkbi, an investment fund that owns a majority stake in The Lego Company. His death was announced by Kirkbi chairman and top Lego boss Kris Kristiansen, who said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael’s sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael’s family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who, in all facets of life, has left a great and positive impression on those around him.” Denmark’s Queen Mary also paid tribute to Halbye’s passing, describing him as a “valued colleague and loyal friend” and lamenting his death as “a great personal loss.”
Director Chris Columbus revealed that he wants to cut President Donald Trump’s cameo from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, saying it’s become a “curse” on the film. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle Monday, Columbus said that Trump’s seven-second cameo in the 1992 hit movie has “become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.” But “if I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something,” Columbus, who has Italian heritage, said jokingly. In 2020, Columbus told Business Insider that Trump would only let the crew film in the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time, if they gave him a cameo in the film. Though the cameo was well received by audiences at the time, Columbus said that Trump “did bully his way into the movie.” Trump denied these claims in 2023, saying on Truth Social how he was “very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” but Columbus “(what was his real name?)” was “persistent,” adding, “Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!” The film ended up being a huge success, with Columbus going on to direct the first two Harry Potter films and produce Robert Eggers’ 2024 remake of Nosferatu.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”
Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.
So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.
“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!
A new poll has compiled some pretty interesting picks for the next Democratic presidential candidate. Conducted by Echelon Insights between April 10 to April 14, the survey of more than 1,000 participants found former Vice President Kamala Harris topping the list as a favorite to win with 28 percent of votes. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker soared up the ranks following his record-setting Senate floor speech earlier this month, landing at the No. 2 spot with 11 percent of votes. Joining Harris and Booker in the top five are former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tied at 7 percent, plus Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at 5 percent. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart also made the cut with 3 percent of votes—the same as mooted frontrunners Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, while ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith nabbed 1 percent. The November 2028 election is over 1,000 days away. Primaries are slated to begin in New York and Nevada in February 2028.
A Michigan man was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after he made a false bomb threat because he was upset his girlfriend’s family left him to pet sit while they went on a cruise, AP News reported. According to prosecutors, Joshua Lowe’s email forced Carnival Corp. to check over 1,000 rooms after the ship departed Miami in January 2024. “Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Nils Kessler, assistant U.S. attorney, said in a court filing. The 19-year-old was sentenced to prison during his appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo. “FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.” Lowe owned up to his mistake, apologizing in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney: “This is all my fault and take full responsibility.”