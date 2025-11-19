MAGA Billionaire Drops More Dating Wisdom After Last Tip Bombed
Billionaire Bill Ackman has clarified when it is best to use his cheeky pickup line that drew online mockery. On Saturday, the pro-Trump CEO, with a net worth of $9.4 billion, shared tips for young men on X, saying that as a young man, he would ask women, “May I meet you?” and rarely received a rejection. Social media users were quick to turn the “few words” of advice offered by the 59-year-old into a joke, with many complaining that it didn’t work when they tried it. Speaking on Wednesday on FOX Business’ Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, the hedge fund manager said the “probability” of his dating tip being more “effective” increased when he was “on something moving.” Ackman then listed the types of transportation where his pickup line was more likely to succeed, including an airplane, an elevator, an escalator, and the subway. Speaking to Business Insider, the billionaire’s Harvard friend, Whitney Tilson, confirmed Ackman’s probability rating, saying his friend had successfully used the pickup line in college, particularly on the subway. “I feel like one of the most fortunate people in the universe because I met an amazing woman eight years ago,” Ackamn told Bartiromo, referring to his second wife, Neri Oxman, 49.