MAGA Billionaires Win Battle to Buy CNN and Turn it Trumpy

MAGA-aligned billionaires Larry Ellison and his son David have dramatically won a bidding war for CNN’s parent company—and are now on track to turn it Trumpy.

Their Paramount Skydance company has suddenly won its bidding war against Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery after upping its bid and the younger Ellison attending Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

David Ellison attended Trump's Tuesday night State of the Union address as a guest of MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The move comes two days after Paramount Skydance revised its offer for the media conglomerate, which also owns HBO, and is Hollywood’s biggest movie maker, from $30 per share to $31 per share.

Once the deal goes through, CNN is widely expected to come under the control of Bari Weiss, the MAGA-curious Substacker who now runs CBS News. That network is already reeling from her turbulent leadership, with Anderson Cooper quitting 60 Minutes to focus solely on his CNN role—meaning that he will be reunited with her in the near future.

David Ellison is the nepo baby of Oracle co-founder and Republican megadonor Larry Ellison. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery board members determined earlier on Thursday that Paramount Skydance’s $31-per-share deal to acquire the entirety of the conglomerate was superior to Netflix’s offer, which sought only its streaming service and film studio business.

In a press release shared on Thursday, Netflix announced it would not be matching Paramount Skydance’s offer, saying “the deal is no longer financially attractive.”

"Honored to have David Ellison as my guest to @POTUS' State of the Union address this evening," Graham wrote on X Tuesday. X/LindseyGrahamSC

The billionaire Ellisons are cozy with Trump, who has frequently criticized CNN and called for the network to be sold.

The younger Ellison has previously told administration officials that if his company’s takeover succeeds, he would make changes at the network.