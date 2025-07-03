MAGA Blasts Musk and GOP Rebels Who Voted Against Trump

MAGA Republicans have taken aim at Elon Musk and GOP holdouts who opposed Donald Trump’s mega-spending bill, warning they face the party’s wrath ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

After narrowly passing the signature bill, House Republicans were in celebration mode on Thursday afternoon, erupting with cheers of “USA!” in the chamber and later dancing to the Village People during a bill signing ceremony.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But it didn’t take long before the recriminations began online towards the two Republicans who joined Democrats to vote against the sweeping legislation: Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick.

“Good luck against President Trump’s wrath and his current $1.4 billion 2026 war chest,” MAGA acolyte Laura Loomer warned them on X.

She also targeted Elon Musk, who had described the bill as a “disgusting abomination” and had threatened to mount primary challenges against Republicans who voted for it.

“Looks like every single Republican Congressman with the exception of 2 is getting primaried by @elonmusk!” Loomer said, sarcastically. “That’s a lot of primary elections. Won’t be cheap.”

The bill is a significant victory for Trump, as it extends the tax cuts passed during his first administration, boosts funding for border security and gives temporary tax deductions to tipped workers and those on overtime.

But it is also contentious because it reduces food assistance for the poor, increases the debt limit by $5 trillion, and cuts Medicaid, with millions of Americans now expected to lose insurance.

“This isn’t fiscal responsibility, it’s moral bankruptcy,” Shaughnessy Naughton, the president of progressive group 314 Action, said after the vote.

Despite several Republicans raising concerns, 218 of them ended up falling into line in the House after significant pressure from Trump and his allies, and hours of negotiations by Speaker Mike Johnson.

Looks like every single Republican Congressman with the exception of 2 is getting primaried by @elonmusk!



That’s a lot of primary elections.



Won’t be cheap. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 3, 2025

Massie is a fiscal hawk from Kentucky who railed against the high cost of the bill, while Fitzpatrick represents a battleground district in suburban Pennsylvania who had concerns about the cuts to Medicaid.

In a post retweeted on X, Trump’s former campaign manager Chris LaCivita hit out at Massie as “that guy you knew in college who claimed to know everything there is to know about rock music who derisively called *any* band that achieved any commercial success a ”sell out.”

Trump had already threatened to run a primary challenge against the outspoken Kentucky Republican for his earlier opposition to the Iran strikes.

But some have now threatened to subject Fitzpatrick to the same fate in his Congressional district.

“Yes, I am aware that Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA01) voted NO to the Big Beautiful Bill,” wrote right-wing activist Scott Pressler, whose Early Vote Action Pac credits itself for swinging votes in Pennsylvania.