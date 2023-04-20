CHEAT SHEET
Fox News Parts Ways With MAGA Blowhard Dan Bongino
MAGA diehard and serial blowhard Dan Bongino is no longer a Fox News star, Forbes reported on Thursday morning. “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” the network wrote in a statement confirming the end of Bongino’s Saturday evening show called Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, along with his Fox Nation show titled Canceled in the USA. “It’s tough,” Bongino said on his podcast, “we couldn’t come to terms on an extension.” He added: “It’s a sad day.” According to Forbes, Fox will air Lawrence Jones Cross Country in Bongino’s stead before a new schedule is announced.