MAGA Cafe Owner Blames ‘Snowflakes’ After Second Shop Shutters
A MAGA cafe owner has closed his business after only six weeks of opening, claiming “snowflakes” screwed him over. It’s not the first time it’s happened to Mark Da Costa, who previously opened a “Donald Trump safe zone” bistro in Sydney, Australia in 2020 and served pancakes with a “side of racism.” The restaurant, Hale and Hearty, fell apart when he called somebody a homophobic slur and the internet took him down. At the time, he blamed the “left-wing fake vegan community” for the closure and told critics, “go f--- yourself.” When he opened his new venture, Bueno Eatery, in Sydney’s inner west in March, he thought he’d have a fresh start and “move on” from his complicated past. But when he announced the closure less than two months later, Da Costa posed in a Trump shirt, flipping off the camera. “We closed,” he said. “St. Peter’s was the wrong area to open a business like ours,” and then took a disgusting aim at the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, who is a previous contestant from Australian Idol, added he would be “releasing a song” about the closure.