MAGA Candidate Brutally Mocked Over Baseball Swing

Ohio’s MAGA candidate for governor has struck out in his latest campaign stunt.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, 41, is being brutally mocked over a batting cage video in which he proudly shows off a swing that has been likened to a child’s or a senior citizen’s.

The clip, shared on TikTok, begins with Ramaswamy standing with a bat and wearing a tucked-in polo. He tells viewers he will share 10 things he will do for Ohio as governor, then lists his plans as the video cuts to his not-so-impressive swings—his weight on his front foot, his hips barely swiveling—at slow pitches in between.

Mockery immediately followed.

The most-liked comment on Ramaswamy’s own TikTok read simply, “Why would u post that swing.”

There was similar sentiment on X.

“He swings worse than a kid in 8U baseball,” read one post with hundreds of likes. “You can tell he’s never played before.”

There was no shortage of mockery for Vivek Ramaswamy’s bizarre batting cage video. X

Another wrote, “Did no one tell Vivek he swings like a 60-year-old playing one last year of rec league softball?”

A third tagged Ramaswamy and said he hopes the footage is AI.

“Is this real Vivek? Tell me this is AI lol,” the post reads. “You swing like an 8-year-old girl, and that’s actually insulting to 8-year-old girls.”

Some called out Vivek Ramaswamy’s staff for not killing the video before it saw the light of day. X

Others called out Ramaswamy’s team for ever letting the footage see the light of day.

The D.C. strategist Kevin Madden wrote, “Every campaign needs that one staffer with the standing and cojones to say, ‘Sorry. No. you/we cannot do this.”

Adam Carlson, a founding partner of Zenith Research, joked that the video was enough to shift the gubernatorial race from “Toss-Up” to “Lean Dem.” Robyn Patterson, a former White House spokeswoman for the Biden administration, added on X, “I’ve never disliked a boss enough to let them post something like this.”

Making matters worse for Ramaswamy, the creator Michael Peacock says he was at the batting cage at the same time as the wannabe governor’s visit.

Peacock noted that Ramaswamy did not make clean contact even in the very first swing featured in the video. He also pointed out that Ramaswamy used footage of that foul-ball-inducing swing twice in the short clip, suggesting he did not have 10 separate swings in which he made contact.