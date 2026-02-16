Businessman Don Huffines, a pro-Trump millionaire who is running for office in Texas, is staying mum after it was revealed he bought a sprawling New Mexico ranch that once belonged to Jeffrey Epstein.

Records obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican last week found that Huffines, 67, purchased Epstein’s infamous Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County years after the sexual predator’s death.

The 26,700-square-foot hilltop mansion was valued at $27.5 million when it was first listed for sale in July 2021, two years after Epstein died via suicide while being held at a New York correctional facility. The property was purchased through San Rafael Ranch LLC, a company tied to Huffines and his family.

In the days since it was revealed that he owns the infamous property, he has posted several times on his social media accounts, but none of the posts acknowledge his ownership. Social media users, including Texas voters, have taken note.

One self-described Texas Republican primary voter wrote, “Why did you buy Epstein’s ranch? Will you open it to investigators? You must loudly & clearly answer these questions NOW.”

“For someone who calls himself a ‘Christian’, maybe you’d like to explain how your name appears in the Epstein files and how you became the new owner of Epstein’s pedo Zorro Ranch? Step down. You’re pathetic,” another wrote.

“If you can’t be honest and answer questions about Zorror’s Ranch, how can we have trust in you?” one user asked.

Another quipped, “You lost me once you didn’t address Epsteins ranch.”

Huffines, a former state legislator running for Texas comptroller, has described himself as a “courageous MAGA Republican” seeking to “DOGE Texas.” He has touted endorsements from several notable right-wing personalities, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Riley Gaines, and the late Charlie Kirk.

Huffines’ campaign spokesperson Allen Blakemore said in a statement that “the Huffines family purchased property in New Mexico listed at public auction whose proceeds benefited his victims. Prior to the auction listing, they had never visited the property.”

Epstein originally purchased the Zorro Ranch from former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King in 1993. Over the years, it became the site of some of the most disturbing details related to Epstein.

A 2019 report from The New York Times found that Epstein told scientists he wanted to spread his DNA across the entire human race via impregnating women at the ranch.

Numerous survivors of Epstein have also said they were abused at the ranch, including Virginia Roberts Guffire, who died via suicide in April 2025. One victim said she was just 14 when Epstein abused her at the property.